Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Shares Gap Down to $34.92

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.92, but opened at $34.09. Franklin Resources shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 12,687 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 474,250 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 694,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

