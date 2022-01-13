FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $3,384,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $1,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 171.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 450,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 284,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

