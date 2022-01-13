FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

