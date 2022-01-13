Fulton Financial (FULT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

