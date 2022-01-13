FUNToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.67 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. FUNToken has a market cap of $135.67 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00058916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006992 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

