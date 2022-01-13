FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $18.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

NYSE:DFS opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $349,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

