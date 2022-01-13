FY2021 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Raised by Analyst

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

GWO has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.45.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$38.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.00. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$28.85 and a twelve month high of C$39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The company has a market cap of C$35.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,235,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.73%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

