FY2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Raised by Analyst

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of VIRT opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,794,000 after acquiring an additional 442,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 549,345 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

