FY2022 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Boosted by Truist Securiti

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for ICF International in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.66. ICF International has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,406 shares of company stock worth $1,051,902. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ICF International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

