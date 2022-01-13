G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in G Squared Ascend I were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the third quarter valued at about $3,754,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSQD opened at $9.90 on Thursday. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

