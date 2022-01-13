GAMB Price Tops $0.0019 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $52,030.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMB has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

