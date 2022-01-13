Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.
GAMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.
Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
