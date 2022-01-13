Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

GAMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

