GameCredits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $162,462.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $25.72 million and approximately $162,462.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00323161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,140,279 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

