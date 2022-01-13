Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Price Target Cut to GBX 75 by Analysts at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($1.02) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GEMD. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

GEMD stock opened at GBX 49.40 ($0.67) on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 40.90 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.