Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,876 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

TSM opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $685.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

