Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 162.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

VTEB stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

