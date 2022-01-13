Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.41.

AMAT stock opened at $159.55 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $163.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

