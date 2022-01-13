Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

