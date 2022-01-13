Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $238.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.89 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

