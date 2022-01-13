Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $391,000.

SIL opened at $36.09 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

