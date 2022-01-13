General Electric (NYSE:GE) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.13.

GE stock opened at $102.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $42,000.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

