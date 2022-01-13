General L.P. Standard Purchases 2,900 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $16,791.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaCo alerts:

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard bought 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard purchased 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard purchased 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard purchased 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17.

Shares of MDIA opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.