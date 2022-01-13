Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

