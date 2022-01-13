Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by 0.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 3,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.86 million, a P/E ratio of 490.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 42.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

