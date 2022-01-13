Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -490.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

LAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.