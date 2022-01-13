Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -490.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,694. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.31, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.58. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.