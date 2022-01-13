Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Critical Comparison

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A Innodata 1.04% 2.23% 1.17%

This table compares Global Blue Group and Innodata’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $52.18 million 25.95 -$493.03 million N/A N/A Innodata $58.24 million 3.14 $620,000.00 $0.02 341.17

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Blue Group and Innodata, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Innodata beats Global Blue Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support.

