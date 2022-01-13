Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.97. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

