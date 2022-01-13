Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:GWR opened at C$19.80 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.24 and a 52-week high of C$25.75. The stock has a market cap of C$448.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.78.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

