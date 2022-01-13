Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

GL opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

