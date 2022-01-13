GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY opened at $79.67 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $897,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

