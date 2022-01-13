Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,791 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 314,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

GIGB opened at $53.17 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.