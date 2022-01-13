Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $11.87 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $907.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.