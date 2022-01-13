Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.88. Grab shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 9,575 shares.

GRAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grab stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

