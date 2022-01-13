Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,263.35

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,263.35 ($17.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,164 ($15.80). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,182 ($16.04), with a volume of 230,326 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.24) to GBX 1,325 ($17.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grafton Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,225 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,263.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

