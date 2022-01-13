Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.17% of Grand Canyon Education worth $76,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.56. 1,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,794. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

