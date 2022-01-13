Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

