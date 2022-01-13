Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $282,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,433 shares of company stock worth $66,803,204 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.04.

ETSY stock traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 52,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

