Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 64,253 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,253 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 1,067,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,297,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a PE ratio of 221.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.