Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in December

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

