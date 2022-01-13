Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBNH. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Clarus Securities dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $71.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

