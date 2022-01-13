Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) vs. Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Critical Review

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 36.85% 18.00% 1.23% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greene County Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $68.00 million 4.61 $23.94 million $3.08 11.96 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.34 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

