GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $863.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

