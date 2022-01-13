GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $863.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.77%.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
