Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Down 12%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG)’s stock price fell 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 379,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 200,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$15.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Silvermines project comprising 18 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 598 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 25 PLs totalling 707 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising 2 PLs that covers approximately 70 square kilometers situated in Ireland.

