Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 4,211 shares.The stock last traded at $24.50 and had previously closed at $25.09.

The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.58 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

