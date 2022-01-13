Gulden (NLG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $63,129.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $63,129.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.45 or 0.00316304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000878 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,531,415 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

