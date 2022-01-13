Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.06 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.67.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $324.30 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.76 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.