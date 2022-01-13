Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,533 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,625 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $204.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

