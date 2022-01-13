Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $115.65 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

