Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $128.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

